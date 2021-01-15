Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.94 Million

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce sales of $26.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.45 million and the lowest is $26.43 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $29.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $100.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.77 million to $100.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.06 million, with estimates ranging from $104.97 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

CTT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 133,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,338. The stock has a market cap of $464.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 118,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 111,800 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

