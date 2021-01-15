Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. 8,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after buying an additional 720,417 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 172.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fabrinet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

