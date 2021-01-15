Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

