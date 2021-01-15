Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 280,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 102.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

