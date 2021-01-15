Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 85,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,582. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after buying an additional 1,194,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 445,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2,839.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

