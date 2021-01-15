Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post sales of $139.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $141.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $127.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $554.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.09 million to $565.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $598.67 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $602.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $380.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

