Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post sales of $61.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.59 million. The Marcus reported sales of $206.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $262.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.57 million to $267.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $604.08 million, with estimates ranging from $568.26 million to $639.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.82 on Friday. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $491.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

