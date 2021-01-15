Zacks: Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,947. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

In related news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

