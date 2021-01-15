Zacks: Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

ALDX traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,735. The stock has a market cap of $473.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,514,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

