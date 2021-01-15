Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will post $730.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $726.20 million and the highest is $735.20 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $833.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:AIT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. 134,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

