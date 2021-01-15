Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post $0.41 EPS

Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,029. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $947,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Federal Signal by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.