Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. 323,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,232. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.19.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.