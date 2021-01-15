Zacks: Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.74. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.