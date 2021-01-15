Zacks: Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.88). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($4.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progenity.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PROG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at $900,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at $1,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the second quarter valued at $58,869,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.42. 510,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. Progenity has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.