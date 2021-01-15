Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. Tenable posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,219 shares of company stock worth $5,946,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

