Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). U.S. Silica posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $726.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 402.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 111.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

