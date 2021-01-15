Zacks: Analysts Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 287.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 490,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $410.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

