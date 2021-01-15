Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

