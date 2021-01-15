Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. BrightView also reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.87 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BV. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 373.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

