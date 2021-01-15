Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,686,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,582,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

