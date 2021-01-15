Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.30). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of GMDA opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.03.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

