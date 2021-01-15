Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.97. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,270 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 435.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. 808,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

