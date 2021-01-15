Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

SAH stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 679,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 122.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,062 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 124,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

