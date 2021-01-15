Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.23. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $80,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

