Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 444,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,077. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 81.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

