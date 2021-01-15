Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.06. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Fabrinet by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. 8,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.