Zacks: Brokerages Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.11). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 318,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,659. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

In related news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

