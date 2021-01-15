Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,640. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. 945,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,463. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

