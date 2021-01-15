Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. United Community Banks also reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in United Community Banks by 703.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

