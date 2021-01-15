Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 1,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $423.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in City Office REIT by 108.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1,222.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 191,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 302.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 512,047 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.