Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS DNFGY opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $63.72.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

