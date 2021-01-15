Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.78.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,330. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after buying an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,808,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 75,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.