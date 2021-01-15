Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Hold

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.23 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $156.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.02.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

