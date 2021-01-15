Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.67.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $280.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $283.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.65.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 58.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 211.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.