Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryder’s measures to reward shareholders via dividends despite coronavirus woes are encouraging. Notably, the company paid dividends worth $89.7 million in the first nine months of 2020, up 3% year over year. Additionally, Ryder is expected to have resumed its anti-dilutive share repurchase program in the fourth quarter. It was temporarily paused to address the coronavirus-related challenges. Cost-cutting measures to combat coronavirus-led woes are also noteworthy. Ryder expects annual savings to be $30 million in 2020 from its multi-year maintenance initiative. Owing to the tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, decline in revenues at the Fleet Management Solutions is a concern. Rental demand is weak due to coronavirus-led woes. Ryder's liquidity position is also worrisome.”

Get Ryder System alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $68.48 on Monday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.