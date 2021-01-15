Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Sell

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

AGRX stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

