Zacks Investment Research Lowers Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

COLD stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

