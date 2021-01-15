Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Sell

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $507.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

