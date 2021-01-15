Zacks Investment Research Lowers Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. Core-Mark has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.03.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.