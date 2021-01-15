Zacks Investment Research Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COIHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

COIHY stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

