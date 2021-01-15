Zacks Investment Research Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $249.28. 2,470,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

