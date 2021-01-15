Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NYSE:EVH opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

