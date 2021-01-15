Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY remained flat at $$12.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.