Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Dawson James reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,552,613.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

