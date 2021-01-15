Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.37.

RYAM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 29,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

