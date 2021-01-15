Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Hold

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

