Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Pro Tech is in the business of protecting people, products and environments. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable protective apparel and infection control products through its subsidiary, Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. Its products find their application in the clean room, industrial, pharmaceutical, medical and dental markets. Products offered by Alpha include: shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, face masks, eye shields, and medical bed pads and etc. Alpha Pro Tech is based in Markham, Canada. “

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 20,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,957. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.