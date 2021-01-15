Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to “Buy”

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Shares of HLAN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.50. 607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Research analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

