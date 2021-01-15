Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to “Hold”

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

