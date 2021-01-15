Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

